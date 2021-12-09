Actor Sushmita Sen has cut her hair short. On Wednesday, Sushmita went live on Instagram with her daughters Renee and Alisah to talk about her upcoming show 'Aarya 2'. More than her conversation, her new haircut garnered netizens' attention. Sushmita Sen Is Daughter Alisah’s ‘Official Choice of Hairdresser’ (View Post).

Reacting to her bob haircut, a fan commented, "Woah. You look so hot." "Nice haircut," another one wrote. "This haircut suits you," a social media user commented. Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen Shares a New Poster From Her Upcoming Disney+ Hotstar Series.

Check Out Sushmita Sen's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

During Instagram Live, she thanked people for showering love upon the trailer of 'Aarya 2'. 'Aarya 2' is created by Ram Madhvani. It will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)