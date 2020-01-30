Suspended Cong MLA Dhanavelou Petitions LG with Graft Allegations Against CM

Puducherry, Jan 29 (PTI) Suspended Congress legislator N Dhanavelou on Wednesday submitted a petition to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi alleging corruption in land deals by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his relatives.

Dhanavelou, who was suspended from the Congress on January 15 for his alleged anti-party activities, called on Bedi at her office here.

He also submitted another petition to the Lt governor with graft allegations against PWD minister and PCC leader A Namassivayam.

The suspended legislator sought a probe into the allegations by an "appropriate authority".

Dhanavelou was suspended from the party after he had raised allegations of corruption and "scams" in land deals against the chief minister and his colleagues. He had alleged that the Congress government was "steeped in corruption".

He was served a show cause notice by the PCC leader after suspending him from the party with a direction to submit his reply within a week as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

Dhanavelou, in his reply, had said that his suspension was done in an "arbitrary manner".

He had denied the charge against him that he was making a move to unseat the Narayanasamy-led Congress government and was also endeavouring to bring in opposition leader N Rangasamy back as the chief minister.

"These allegations are utterly unfounded and the decision to suspend me is an unilateral action. I deny all the charges made against me," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)