Suzuki Motorcycle Sales Grow 5.7% in FY20

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Thursday reported 5.7 per cent growth in sales at 7,90,397 units in 2019-20 as against 7,47,506 units sold in the previous fiscal.

The company registered total sales of 40,636 units until March 22, 2020, that was followed by a production halt due to the lockdown imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus outbreak, SMIPL said in a statement.

Sales in domestic market stood at 33,930 units in March 2020, it added.

“We are pleased to close this financial year on a positive note with 5.7 per cent growth amid the precautionary measures taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said.

At present, he further said,"our first and foremost priority is to ensure the health and safety of the employees and all stakeholders. As the industry fights the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing shutdowns and taking precautionary measures, we believe that industry will overcome this difficult time and bounce back with positive growth in the coming months.”

