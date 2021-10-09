Author-director Tahira Kashyap was recently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital for two days due to food poisoning after consuming a toxic concoction of bottle gourd juice. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Tahira posted a Reel to share this incident with her followers, in an attempt to create awareness about the condition called bottle gourd toxicity. On Ayushmann Khurrana’s 37th Birthday, Wife Tahira Kashyap Wishes Her Man With an Old Pic From College Days!

In the video, Tahira narrated the incident of how she ended up consuming a concoction of "haldi, doodhi and amla" (turmeric, bottle gourd juice and Indian gooseberry), despite its bitter taste, and ended up with "17 bouts of vomit" and her "blood pressure dropped to 40". Tahira wrote in the caption, "PLS LISTEN TO THIS! @instagram is an amazing platform for spreading awareness! Pls read about BOTTLE GOURD TOXICITY! I might be sounding all sorted and cool in this video that I made from my set, but I was in deep sh#%!" Action Hero: Ayushmann Khurrana Announces His Next With Aanand L Rai (Watch Teaser Video).

She further added the lesson she learnt that we should not "keep popping juices" just because they seem healthy. "Sharing deets as doctors also asked me to spread the awareness around too. I have picked my phone on all those who I know have the #greenjuice Bottle gourd toxicity has dire consequences, and dire is an understatement. Please read in between the lines. It's lethal. In the name of health just don't keep popping juices! There was a reason why I was in the ICU for the same, don't want to divulge more gory details, but pls spread the word around. #bottlegourdtoxicity #dhudhi #greenjuice," she wrote.

Check Out Tahira Kashyap's Instagram Post Below:

In the video, Tahira assured that she has restored her health and is now back on the sets of her upcoming film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'. Meanwhile, her husband and superstar Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to team up with filmmaker Aanand L Rai for the third time for an offbeat satirical action film titled 'Action Hero'. Ayushmann's other projects in the pipeline include 'Doctor G', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Anek'.

