Take Action Against Landlords Demanding Rent from Workers, Students:Delhi Chief Secy to Officials

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has directed officials to take strict action against landlords asking migrants workers and students to pay rent amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In the order issued on April 22, Dev said all district magistrates will run awareness campaign in their respective areas, advising "affected persons" to lodge police complaints against such errant landlords.

It stated that the Delhi government had issued an order on March 29, according to which landlords have been asked not to demand rent for a period of one month from workers and migrants.

The March 29 order had also stated that if any landlord is forcing labourers and students to vacate their premises, they would be liable for action under the Disaster Management Act.

In the new order, the chief secretary said instances of landlords forcing students for payment of rent or else threatening them of eviction have been brought to the knowledge of the government.

"The district magistrates shall undertake awareness campaign on the issue, particularly in areas having higher density of workers and students, to advice affected persons to lodge complaints to police control room by calling '100'..." Dev said in the order.

He said deputy commissioners of police will forward weekly reports about such complaints.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested landlords to not ask for rent from any person who is not able to pay in the wake of the ongoing lockdown.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had also issued an order on March 29 which stops landlords from demanding rent from students, workers and migrant labourers for a month. Those landlords who force people to vacate their houses will face action, the MHA statement warns.

On Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 2,248, with 92 new cases and one more death being reported in a day.

