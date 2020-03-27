Taylor Swift Donates $3,000 Each to Coronavirus Affected People

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 27 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift is helping out fans with their bills amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.According to People magazine, on Wednesday, the 30-year-old, donated to several fans who publicly expressed their financial struggles during the global health crisis.Taylor found the fans via Twitter and Tumblr after they shared their struggles. Along with thousands of dollars in donations, the singer also sent well wishes and words of encouragement.Samantha Jacobson was one of the fans, who received a $3,000 donation after writing on her Tumblr that she has "no job, no income, no way to pay my bills" after her workplace was shut down over coronavirus concerns."I was in shock. I was just speechless. I couldn't believe someone I had looked up to and love and respected for so long has reached out with such generosity," Jacobson said.However, Samantha wasn't the only fan another Twitter user named India, who tweeted that her "new job was canceled for at least six months because of the virus," also mentioned that she received $3,000 from the popstar.The fan even shared screenshots of her exchange with Taylor on the social media, in which the star said she's like to donate to "help ease the strain." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)