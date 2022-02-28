Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): Amazon customers can now avail telehealth services through their Echo devices.

According to The Verge, the service is provided by telemedicine company Teladoc, one of the largest telemedicine companies in the United States.

Also Read | Arya Aldrin, Indian Medical Student in Ukraine, Refuses To Leave Behind Her 5-Year-Old Siberian Husky ‘Zairaa’.

Customers can connect with Teladoc by saying "Alexa, I want to talk to a doctor." They'll get a call back on their device from a Teladoc doctor.

The service is only for non-emergency visits, like allergies or flu symptoms. At this point, visits are audio-only, but video visits are "coming soon," according to a press release.

Also Read | Erling Haaland Injury Update: Borussia Dortmund Striker’s Return Delayed, Says Manager Marco Rose.

"Whether they're taking care of their sick child in the middle of the night or wanting to ask a doctor about allergy symptoms in between meetings during the day, we hope this experience will help customers find the convenient help they want from the comfort of their own home," Debra Chrapaty, vice president and chief operating officer at Amazon Alexa, said in a statement.

In the initial screening call, Teladoc will collect medical history and insurance information from customers, spokesperson Marguerite Pinheiro said in an email to The Verge. Visits will be USD 75 for users without insurance. For people with insurance, costs will vary and under some plans, the call could be free.

The announcement is part of Amazon's continued expansion into healthcare. The company has its own telehealth service, Amazon Care, which was initially available to Amazon employees and has since been expanded to other companies. It also launched an elder care service in December that connects with an emergency hotline and can pair with fall detection hardware.

The use of telemedicine spiked at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as healthcare organisations rapidly transitioned away from in-person care. It started to drop off during 2021, but more people are still using it than they were pre-pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)