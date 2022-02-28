Erling Haaland has been an important member of the Borussia Dortmund side since his arrival in 2020. However, the Norwegian has been starved for minutes since the turn of the year. A muscle complaint has kept him on the sidelines since late January which has seen him miss a number of games for the Black and Yellows, who have had a disappointing run of results in the striker’s absence. Erling Haaland Transfer News: Manchester City Favourites For Borussia Dortmund Striker.

The Norwegian international has been on the sidelines due to a muscle complaint since their 3-2 win over Hoffenheim on January 22, 2022. The young striker still hasn’t fully recovered and will continue to miss further games as Borussia Dortmund’s inconsistent form continues.

Club manager Marco Rose explained that Haaland’s return is taking longer than expected but he will not be rushed. ‘Erling is still having a few problems, he doesn’t feel comfortable with his movement yet. We don’t want to risk another injury or play with his health, and neither does he. It’s going to take a few more days,’ the Dortmund boss said.

The Norwegian international was taken off in the 63rd-minute mark of Dortmund’s game against Hoffenheim and since has missed crucial games for the club. In his absence, the Bundesliga side were knocked out of the Europa League by Scottish outfit Rangers. The Germans lost the tie 6-4 on aggregate.

Erling Haaland was also absent for the 5-2 domestic defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen and the 1-1 draw away at Augsburg. These results have seen Dortmund fall eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich in the league with 10 games left to play.

