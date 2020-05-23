Tech News | Amazon India to Add 50,000 Seasonal Jobs as Demand Surges Amid Lockdown

Washington D.C. [India], May 23 (ANI): E-commerce company Amazon India recently announced that it is hiring around 50,000 seasonal roles to successfully meet the surge in demand from people on Amazon's online shopping services.

According to Mashable, the hiring will include a variety of roles in their fulfilment centres and delivery network including part-time flexible work opportunities as independent contractors with Amazon Flex.

Also Read | Health News | Study Links Antibiotic Exposure in Infants with Higher Risks of Childhood Obesity.

Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon said, "One thing we've learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is how important a role Amazon and e-commerce can play for our customers as much as for small businesses and the economy. We take this responsibility seriously, and we're proud of the work our teams are doing to help small and other businesses deliver to our customers through this difficult time. We want to continue helping customers all over India get everything they need so they can continue to practice social distancing."

The US based e-commerce company states that it is going to make sure that the health and safety of its associates, partners, employees, and customers, is not compromised and has implemented a number of measures for their safety. Some of these measures include mandatory face covering of all employees, daily temperature checks, cleaning at all sites, regular sanitisation of frequently touched areas, and awareness-building around cleanliness and hygiene among associates.

Also Read | Health Ministry Issues Revised Guidelines on Use of Hydroxychloroquine as Preventive Medication in Treatment of COVID-19; Here Are Details of Advisory.

Amazon has already begun delivery of non-essential items like phones, and other electronic devices. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)