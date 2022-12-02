Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): A batch of new features for mobile and smartwatch devices has been announced by Android and it introduces new accessibility tools and quality-of-life updates for digital car keys, Google TV, and watchOS.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, one of the major announcements is the introduction of a reading mode for Android which creates a more accessible screen reading experience without being tied to specific apps.

Also Read | HIT 2 Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Adivi Sesh's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

To use Reading mode, you have to install an app from the Google Play store, which provides new adjustable display and audio options.

Additionally, a new text-to-speech function with speed control is available with a selection of "natural-sounding voices" to choose from, with support for English, French, Italian, and Spanish, reported The Verge.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central Govt Employees Expected To Get Next DA Hike In March 2023; Check How Much Salary Will Increase.

Moving over to vehicles, an update to the digital car key feature which enables you to lock, unlock, and start a compatible car using just your phone will allow you to remotely share your digital key with trusted individuals.

Some smaller updates include a new batch of seasonal emoji mash-ups via Emoji Kitchen for Gboard and new style designs created by DabsMyla and Yao Cheng Design in the Google Photos collage editor to customize your images, as per The Verge. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)