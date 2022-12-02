Delhi, December 2: The year 2022 is about to end and preparations for the new year have begun. Central government employees are currently waiting to hear about the fitment factor hike and 18-months DA arrears. However, reports emerge that the central government may soon announce DA hike for employees on basis of 7th pay commission. The government may announce next da hike in March 2023.

Media reports have said that the Centre could hike the DA for Central employees by 3 to 5 percent keeping in mind the inflation rate and the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Some other reports also suggested that if the DA hike reaches close to 50 percent, then it will be reduced to zero. Hence, if the basic salary of a central government employee is Rs 18000, then the employee will receive 50 percent DA of Rs 9000.

The government in September hiked DA and DR by 4 per cent on the recommendations of 7th pay commission, benefitting 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners in the country ahead of Diwali and festive season. After the hike, the DA or DR increased to 38 per cent of the basic pay or pension.

Meanwhile, several reports have said that the 18-month pending DA arrears will be issued to government employees soon.

The range of DA arrears for employees under Level 3 is between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. On the other hand, the ones with maximum basic salary on Level-13 and Level-14 pay scale under the 7th Pay Commission will be between Rs 1,23,100-2,15,900 and Rs 1,44,200-Rs 2,18,200, respectively.

