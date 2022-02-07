Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): American tech giant Apple's three-month free trial for new users has been reduced down to one month in some countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, and the UK among others.

As per GSM Arena, this move does not affect the limited six-month trial program awarded for a limited time with the purchase of some Apple devices, like AirPods, HomePod mini and some Beats products.

Monthly subscription rates are also seemingly unaffected as of yet. An individual Apple Music plan still costs USD 9.99 (USD 4.99 for college students), and a five-person family plan is USD 14.99.

There is also the newer Apple Music Voice Plan, which gives you limited access to some of the music catalog through voice and Siri, without spatial or lossless audio for USD 4.99 a month.

AS per GSM Arena, Apple is exploring ways to potentially try to shrink the enormous gap between it and Spotify, which remains the titan in music streaming market share. (ANI)

