Cupertino (California) [US], April 18 (ANI): Apple is reportedly making significant strides in reducing the weight of its much-anticipated Vision Pro 2, aiming to address one of the biggest criticisms of its predecessor.

While the original Vision Pro was lauded for its cutting-edge features, its weight became a significant drawback, particularly for users requiring extended wear.

To counter this, Apple is reportedly set to integrate titanium into the construction of the second-generation augmented reality (AR) headset, according to GSM Arena.

According to reports obtained by GSM Arena, the company is opting for titanium primarily in the internal structure of the headset.

This move will help shave off some of the bulk without compromising the device's performance and durability.

The external casing of the headset, however, will still retain an aluminium body, albeit painted in a sleek black shade.

This exterior, according to the reports, will bear a colour reminiscent of "dark graphite blue," a nod to the signature hues Apple used in earlier products like the iPhone 5.

The use of titanium is a bold choice for Apple, considering the material's high cost.

However, it aligns with the company's focus on creating a lighter and more comfortable user experience for the Vision Pro 2, without sacrificing the device's premium feel.

As the device's weight is reduced, it is expected that Apple will also work on addressing the headset's price, which has been a significant barrier for potential customers.

Additionally, rumours suggest that the next-generation AR headset may not carry the "Vision Pro 2" moniker, as some had anticipated.

Instead, the device could be marketed simply as "Vision" or potentially "Vision Air," reflecting its new design philosophy centered on lightness and portability.

With these changes, Apple is not only aiming to improve the overall experience but also to make the device more accessible to a broader audience.

As per GSM Arena, the integration of titanium, combined with other potential cost-saving measures, could pave the way for a more affordable version of the Vision Pro series, making advanced augmented reality technology available to more consumers. (ANI)

