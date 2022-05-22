Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): Google announced on Thursday that it will now display warning banners against potential phishing and malware attacks coming from personal accounts. In order to prevent phishing, Google has introduced this tweak for Google Chat in its latest expansion.

During its 2022 I/O developer conference, Google discussed several security measures it has implemented to enhance user safety, including warnings against potential security issues and recommendations to fix them. Google also laid out other plans for security measures, like expanded two-step verification, ad customization, and more data security, as per The Verge.

Google's new warning banner first appeared in Gmail's workspace account to show attempts to seduce someone with links that could be used for malware, phishing, or ransomware. In late April, Google expanded the banner of Google Docs to inform users that malicious files were suspected in some Google Workspace apps (documents, sheets, slides, drawings) regardless of where the link was opened.

The new feature is being rolled out over the next couple of weeks, and will be available for both personal Google accounts and for Google Workspace customers. (ANI)

