Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): American tech-giant Google says that it is bringing a fix for the update to Google Photos removed one of the Pixel 6's big features: the Magic Eraser tool.

As per The Verge, an update to Google Photos removed one of the Pixel 6's big features: the Magic Eraser tool that lets you remove unwanted objects or people from your photos.

Also Read | Assam Rifles Colonel, His Family Members And Three Jawans Killed In Ambush By Terrotists In Manipur’s Churachandpur.

If you are also among those whose Pixel downloaded the affected version (5.67, according to Android Central), fear not: Google says it's working on a fix.

Google spokesperson Alex Moriconi told The Verge that the company "identified an issue early in the rollout of [its] latest Photos update and are providing a fix shortly." Google also says that the issue didn't affect everyone.

Also Read | NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Final.

The update seems to be no longer available, but it was one of Google's main selling points when it launched the phone around a month ago. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)