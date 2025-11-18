Los Angeles [US], November 18 (ANI): Google has unveiled its latest artificial intelligence model, Gemini 3.

Coming just seven months after the Gemini 2.5 release, the new model is Google's most capable LLM yet, and an immediate contender for the most capable AI tool on the market, as per TechCrunch.

The release also comes less than a week after OpenAI released GPT 5.1, and a mere two months after Anthropic released Sonnet 4.5 -- a reminder of the blistering pace of frontier model development.

"With Gemini 3, we're seeing this massive jump in reasoning," said Tulsee Doshi, Google's head of product for the Gemini model. "It's responding with a level of depth and nuance that we haven't seen before."

Google plans to release Gemini 3 Deepthink, a more research-intensive version, to AI Ultra subscribers in the coming weeks, after it successfully completes further safety testing, TechCrunch reported.

According to Google, the Gemini app currently has more than 650 million monthly active users, and 13 million software developers have used the model as part of their workflow.

Alongside the base model, Google also released a Gemini-powered coding interface called Google Antigravity, allowing for multi-pane agentic coding similar to agentic IDEs like Warp or Cursor 2.0. (ANI)

