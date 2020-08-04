California [US], Aug 4 (ANI): Tech giant Google is winding up Google Play Music in favour of YouTube Music. The music streaming service will no longer be available for users from September 2020 in New Zealand and South Africa, and from October 2020 in all other global markets.

According to Mashable, the news of Google ending support for Google Play Music as starting from Android 10, the company replaced Google Play Music with YouTube Music as the default music player on Android smartphones.

In May, Google's introduction of a transfer tool to help users transfer their Google Play Music library to YouTube Music only backed the fact that Google would soon be ending support for its older music streaming service.

Mashable reported that as per Google, from late August onwards users will not be able to pre-order music or upload/download music from Google Play Music through Music Manager.

And it will also transfer the user's playlists and existing purchases.If the user is interested in staying with Google's new offering, YouTube Music, one can make use of the transfer tool that helps in transferring the existing Google Play Music library.

The transfer tool will transfer everything from one's likes and dislikes from playlists to the user's YouTube Music account.

Alternatively, one can also make use of Google Takeout that will help export and download all the music files and account-related data and store it in a preferred location.

A key feature of Google Play Music has also made its way to YouTube Music, just like GPM, the user can also upload his/her own music to the account. It can then be accessed via the cloud on any device on which the user can access YouTube Music. (ANI)

