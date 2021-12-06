Washington [US], December 6 (ANI): American tech giant Apple is all set to update three of its most popular iPad models in 2022.

According to several reports obtained by Mac Rumours, Apple is planning to release a new iPad Pro in 2022, featuring a new design and wireless charging, and clarified the company's intention to release new versions of the entry-level iPad and iPad Air.

Also Read | Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Part One: 5 Multiversal Easter Eggs Spotted in Sony's Upcoming Animated Film Teaser!.

Apple has released new versions of the entry-level iPad every year since 2017, often with minor specifications and chip upgrades to maintain the device's low price, so a new version for 2022 is in line with previous years.

There are no details as of yet about what the tenth-generation iPad could feature. (ANI)

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Writes Classy Response to Ajaz Patel's Comment on Twitter, See How Their Conversation Unfolded After India vs New Zealand 2nd Test (Check Posts).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)