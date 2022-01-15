Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 series is expected to launch in September 2022 and comprise of four models: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

While the launch is still months away, rumours and leaks regarding the upcoming smartphones have already started surfacing.

According to a research note by analyst Jeff Pu for Haitong International Securities, this year Apple will make its Pro and non-Pro iPhone models much more alike than before - when it comes to the screens and memory amounts used, reported GSM Arena.

All four iPhone 14 models are said to sport 120Hz screens, not just the two Pro devices (as is currently the case in the iPhone 13 generation). Not just that, but all four iPhone 14 models will also have the exact same RAM amount: 6GB.

This too is in contrast to the current situation, where the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 have 4GB, while the Pro and Pro Max have 6GB.

Earlier, Pu said the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would bump that up to 8GB, but apparently, that's not happening anymore. A "supply chain check" revealed that cost considerations are to blame for the change in strategy.

While the displays and memory could be the same in all four smartphones, the cameras will continue to be one area of differentiation between the pro and non-pro models.

For what it's worth, Pu said the Pros will start at 256GB of storage (while the non-Pros will start at 64GB, apparently), and the Pro models will also come with the much-rumoured 48 MP main camera.

It's important to note that it is far too early to know for sure if these changes will actually make it to the iPhone 14 series, which is expected to come out sometime in September 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)