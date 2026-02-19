By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Let me narrate a choreographed scene which I'm sure you can easily picture. You get up during odd hours to check your water supply. Then you sprint across the hallway to switch on the motor and have to stay awake until you hear the alarm confirming that your water tank is full. That's not all, to check how much water is left in the tank, you have to act like Spider-Man to reach the tank, open the lid, and get an idea. Sounds familiar, right? This whole process is manual, messy, and prone to error.

Let me give you another scenario: you have elders living far from you who are getting hassled every day just to fill water. What if I told you there is an ultimate solution that solves all of this? No more worries about switching the motor on and off, and you will know exactly what the water level is in your tank. This is where Flosenso comes into play. I installed the Flosenso Pro (INR 10,499), which aims to turn this chore into 'set-and-forget' automation. After closely monitoring it for several months, here is how this IoT-based water controller stacks up.

The Non-Invasive and Rugged Hardware:

Unlike traditional controllers that rely on physical float switches, which often corrode or get stuck due to hard water, the Flosenso Pro uses ultrasonic sensor technology. It's quite precise, measuring water levels up to 14 feet with non-contact sensing. All of this is done wirelessly; it uses LoRaWAN to communicate between the tank and the controller, boasting a range of up to 1 km. I think it's a game-changer for gated communities or bungalows where the tank is several floors away from the pump.

More Than Just an On/Off Switch:

The 'Pro' moniker comes alive in the app ecosystem. The Pro version of Flosenso offers:

* Remote Global Control: You can trigger your pump from your office or while on vacation via the 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi link.

* Smart Scheduling: If your water supply follows a strict timetable, you can sync the motor to those specific hours.

* Dry Run Protection: This is perhaps the most critical feature. The system detects when the pump is running without water, automatically shutting it off to prevent expensive motor burnouts.

Designed for the Indian Context:

I think Flosenso clearly understands local 'water realities'. The Pro version is compatible with the Pulse add-on (which detects municipal supply pressure) and the Navi add-on for heavy-duty 3-phase industrial pumps. Even if your Wi-Fi goes down, the unit's Offline Mode ensures the automation continues. Your app might not ping you, but your tank won't overflow and your motor won't burn out. In case you want to run your motor without automation, you can simply use the app to operate it manually. Good job, Flosenso!

In The End:

I was skeptical, but at INR 10,499, the Flosenso Pro turned out to be the right investment for home automation. I did face some issues with incorrect water-level measurements and the motor not switching on as per the schedule, but those were minor hiccups fixed instantly. This is where their customer service scored a 10 on 10. They fixed it in a jiffy and I have had no problems to date. Furthermore, when I factor in the saved electricity, the prevention of water wastage, and the extended life of the water motor, the ROI is evident. So, yes, there's no doubt in my mind that this is a solution to all your water problems once and for all.

My rating: 4.5/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)

