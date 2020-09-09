Washington D.C. [USA], September 9 (ANI): Microsoft is all set to launch the Xbox Series X console which will be released on November 10 this year.

According to The Verge, the console will be available for a price of USD 499, and its preorders will begin on September 22.

The company is also offering the Xbox Series X via its Xbox All Access program which is a bundle that splits the cost of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Live, and Xbox console into a 24-month-long monthly payment system.

Expanding the feature, Microsoft is working on making the Xbox All Access available in 12 countries, The Verge reported. (ANI)

