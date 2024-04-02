Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): The eagerly awaited OnePlus Nord CE4 has made its debut in India, captivating the smartphone market with its impressive features.

Hosted by the charismatic comedian Rohan Joshi, the unveiling event not only revealed the device's pricing and release date but also showcased its exceptional specifications.

Equipped with the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, up to 256GB of internal storage, a robust 5,500mAh battery, and the convenience of 100W fast charging, the Nord CE4 aims to leave a lasting impression in its price category. As it gears up to compete against formidable rivals like the Nothing Phone 2a and the Redmi Note 13 Pro, anticipation mounts for an exciting showdown in the mid-range smartphone arena.

Priced at Rs 24,999 onwards in India, the OnePlus Nord CE4 offers a base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 8GB+256GB variant is available at Rs 26,999. The initial sale is scheduled for April 4th at noon on Amazon India and OnePlus India's online store. Early birds on April 4th will enjoy complimentary OnePlus Nord Buds 2r valued at Rs 2,199. The device comes in two colour options: Dark Chrome with a glossy finish and Celadon Marble.

Building upon its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE3, the Nord CE4 introduces 'Aqua Touch' technology, allowing fingerprint detection even on a wet screen. With a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, and 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging for its 5,500mAh battery, the Nord CE4 promises durability and performance.

Featuring a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, alongside a 16MP front camera, the OnePlus Nord CE4 ensures impressive photography capabilities. Running OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box, it guarantees two major Android updates and three years of security updates. (ANI)

