New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The Oppo Reno8 series, after being launched in China in May, was rumoured to debut in India on July 18. Turning that rumour into truth, Oppo today announced that the Reno8 range will be launched in India on July 18th at 6 PM local time.

As per GSM Arena, it's still unclear if Oppo will host an on-ground launch event or go with a virtual one considering the rise in COVID19 cases in the world's second-largest smartphone market. Oppo told us they are still contemplating whether to hold an in-person event or not.

The Reno8 series consists of Vanilla, Pro and Pro+ models in China, while Europe has a Lite variant. However, Oppo won't be bringing its Reno8 and Reno8 Pro to India until July 18th.

The images and other details shared by Oppo make it seem that the Reno8 Pro coming to India is a rebranded Reno8 Pro+ that is already available in China.

If it turns out true, the Indian Reno8 Pro will be powered by the Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, 6th generation.7" FullHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP triple camera, 32MP selfie camera and a 4500mAh battery with 80W charging. The smartphone will also have the MariSilicon X NPU under the hood, which debuted for the first time with the Flagship Find X5 Pro.

Assuming the Indian Reno8 is the same as the Chinese model, one would get the Dimensity 1300 chip, 6.43" FullHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, 4,500 mAh battery with 80W charging, and a 32MP selfie shooter. The 50MP primary camera on the rear will be joined by two 2MP units (macro and depth), unlike the Pro model, which has 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units accompanying the 50MP main camera, reports GSM Arena.

Awaiting further details from Oppo on the Indian Reno8 and Reno8 Pro, the company has confirmed that there will be two colour options for both the smartphones in India: the vanilla Reno8 will come in Glazed Green and Glazed Black shades, while the Pro version will be offered in Shimmering Gold and shimmering black tones. (ANI)

