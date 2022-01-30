Osaka [Japan], January 30 (ANI): Panasonic has announced a new lens moulding technology that makes camera lenses cheaper to produce with higher performance.

As per GSM Arena, it's a far-infrared lens moulding tech for far-infrared aspherical lenses that uses chalcogenide glass, boosting the performance of cameras and sensors.

The new production process can be used for aspherical and diffractive lenses in various sizes.

One of the key features is that it doesn't require adhesive, greatly reducing the chance of gas contamination within the lens, protects the edge of the lens and improves the accuracy of installation on the barrel.

Panasonic says it's ready to distribute prototypes and also kick off mass production shortly after. (ANI)

