Washington [US], June 23 (ANI): The PCI-SIG unveiled PCI Express 7.0 today; the final specification is anticipated in 2025, and the first PCIe 7.0 devices are anticipated to go on sale in or around 2027.

According to GSM Arena, version 5.0 of PCI Express (also known as PCIe) was first demonstrated in 2017, but it has only recently gained popularity. Both Intel's new LGA1700 and AMD's upcoming AM5 socket will support PCIe 5.0. Only a few motherboards and CPUs with PCIe 5.0 are currently available (such as Intel's Adler Lake desktop CPUs).

Naturally, PCIe 6.0 will come before this; we should start seeing it in server parts as early as next year.

Hardware with impressive bandwidth will be available soon. The speed of PCIe doubles with each new generation. Accordingly, PCIe 5.0 parts you may soon have at home are twice as fast as version 6.0, and version 7.0 will be four times faster than version 5.0.

To put that into more precise terms, a single bi-directional connection using PCIe 7.0 is capable of 32GB/s of data transfer. That is just as quick as a full 16x PCIe 3.0 connection, which until recently was the norm for powerful GPUs. For a 16x connection, the maximum bandwidth is 512GB/s, as reported by GSM Arena.

PAM4 signalling, which debuted with version 6.0 of PCIe, will be used. The new generation will put an emphasis on raising power effectiveness, reducing latency, and preserving backwards compatibility with earlier standards. (ANI)

