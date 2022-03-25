Washington [US], March 25 (ANI): Ever since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset was announced, there have been rumours flying about a mythical '+' version, and now it might become a reality.

According to GSM Arena, a source has revealed that the new SoC is going to be made official at some point in May. Devices powered by it could then be announced immediately afterwards.

Also Read | #IVE Dazzles In Powerful New “LOVE DIVE” Comeback Teasers

….

The list of first-phase customers includes Lenovo and Motorola, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

This new chip would be made using TSMC's 4nm node, instead of Samsung's. There has been speculation that Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will be less prone to overheat and will throttle its performance than its non-Plus sibling since TSMC's 4nm process is widely hailed as being more efficient.

Also Read | Goa Government Grants Tax-Free Status To ‘The Kashmir Files’ in Public Interest.

As per GSM Arena, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1's model number is SM8450, and the 8 Gen 1+ will apparently be identified as SM8475, signifying that Qualcomm is definitely expecting it to be a noticeable step up compared to its sibling. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)