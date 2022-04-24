Washington [US], April 24 (ANI): Realme had launched the GT 2 Pro in India earlier this month, and now the company has introduced the regular edition GT 2.

According to GSM Arena, the GT 2 will go on sale in India starting April 28. The Realme GT 2 comes with the Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood and boots Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

It features a 6.62" 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen with a fingerprint reader underneath and a punch hole in the upper-left corner for the 16MP selfie camera.

The smartphone's rear panel features a rectangular island housing two LED flash modules and three cameras - 50MP primary (with OIS), 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro.

As per GSM Arena, the rest of the Realme GT 2's highlights include stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res certification, NFC, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W charging. (ANI)

