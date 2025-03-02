Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): Samsung has announced the latest additions to its Galaxy A-series lineup, including the Galaxy A56, A36, and A26.

The new devices come with a range of AI-powered features, including advanced image-editing tools and improved performance, as reported by The Verge.

Also Read | Amroha: Unable To Cope With Death of Her 'Beloved' Pet Cat, Woman Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

One of the standout features of the new Galaxy A-series devices is the inclusion of "awesome intelligence," which enables a range of AI-powered image editing features.

These features include Best Face, an AI tool that allows users to swap the facial expressions of up to five people in a motion photo.

Also Read | World Wildlife Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Gujarat's Gir Somnath on Wildlife Day on March 3.

This feature is similar to Google Pixel's Best Take and was first introduced with the Galaxy S25 in January.

In addition to the new AI-powered features, the Galaxy A56 also comes with a modest spec upgrade, including an upgraded Exynos 1580 chip and a larger vapor chamber to improve performance, as per The Verge.

The device also features a 6.7-inch full HD Plus display with an up to 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a 12MP ultrawide sensor, 50MP main camera, and 5MP macro camera.

According to The Verge, the Galaxy A56 will be available in the US "later this year" with a starting price of USD 499.

The Galaxy A36 will be available exclusively at Best Buy starting at USD 399 on March 26, while the Galaxy A26 will cost USD 299 when it launches on March 28.

The devices will also be available in the UK on March 19th, with prices starting at Euro 299 for the Galaxy A26.

Other notable features of the new Galaxy A-series devices include support for up to six years of Android OS and security upgrades, as well as IP67 dust and water resistance on the Galaxy A26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)