Seoul [South Korea], December 9 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which is set to be launched soon, might debut with One UI 4.0 based on Google's latest operating system Android 12.

The phone was earlier speculated to launch this year as the successor to the tech giant's popular device Galaxy S20 FE. But some recent leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will now launch during the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2022.

SamMobile has obtained firmware images for the Galaxy S21 FE and it appears that it'll boot with Android 12 and One UI 4.0 out of the box.

It's also being reported that the FE will be supported for three OS upgrades as with pretty much all flagship-tier Galaxy devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE won't be much different from the regular S21 in terms of both looks and innards. The company had initially published some support pages for the unreleased handset and besides a larger battery and changes to the camera configuration, there are plenty of similarities.

There's nothing concrete about the upcoming phone's pricing right now, reported Android Police.

Samsung had released the Android 12-based public beta of the One UI 4 update in September this year with new themes, widgets, and privacy settings.

The company started the official rollout of the new Android skin on the Galaxy S21 series including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The update is reaching a large number of Samsung phones in India in December. The tech giant has also unveiled the list of Samsung phones that will get the new update in the next year.

The new update brings more customisation options, offers new widgets and a variety of emoji features, GIFs, and stickers. Privacy features of the new update include alerts when an app attempts to access the camera or microphone. (ANI)

