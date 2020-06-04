Tech News | Samsung Launches Galaxy A31 in India with 6.4-inch Display, Quad Camera

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Samsung on Thursday launched its Galaxy A31, which comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity U display, versatile 48MP quad camera, and powerful 5000 mAh battery.

The device is packed with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, with its 123-degree field of view. The 5MP macro camera is for close-ups, while the 5MP Depth camera allows the cell-phone user to take live focus/bokeh shots.

Also Read | India News | CM Approves Proposal to Set Up Centralised Multipurpose Testing Facility in Haryana.

It has AI scene optimiser that supports 30 scenes as well as the AR doodle feature that enriches videos using the augmented reality technology by letting the user draw quirky 3D art. The phone comes with 15W fast charging and a 20MP front camera to let you take high-resolution selfies. The front camera also supports the live focus feature.

Galaxy A31 will be available in 6/128 GB variant and is priced at Rs 21,999. It will be available in prism crush blue, black and white colours, across retail stores and leading online portals. (ANI)

Also Read | India News | C'garh Records Biggest One-day Increase in Coronavirus Cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)