Seol [South Korea], August 6 (ANI): A new chipset is said to enable 5G connectivity and a possible reduction in screen refresh rate to 60Hz were the only changes made to the Galaxy A23's 5G model before it was secretly made official.

According to GSM Arena, the precise processor that drives the Galaxy A23 5G is not disclosed in Samsung's official specifications. As per Geekbench scores, it is the Snapdragon 695, an updated version of the Snapdragon 690 with a 15 per cent faster CPU and 30 per cent better GPU.

Also Read | India vs Northern Ireland, Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NIR Men’s Fours Final in CWG Birmingham on TV With Time in IST.

Both the 695 and the Snapdragon 680, which powers the Galaxy A23 (4G), were introduced at the same time and both employ TSMC's 6nm manufacturing process, although the 695's hardware is several generations younger (the CPU, for instance, uses Kryo 660 cores rather than Kryo 265, or A78/A55 vs. A73/A53).

The phone may be ordered with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, or 1TB of extra storage via microSD card slots. This phone comes pre-installed with Android 12 and OneUI 4.1, just as its 4G sister.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman Drugged, Gang-Raped by 2 Men in Pitampura.

The Galaxy A23 5G's display has the same specs as the Galaxy A23 4G, measuring 6.6" with FHD+ resolution. The specifications that have been released thus far do not confirm or dispute if such characteristics are present on the 5G model as well, but that one had a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5. Anyway, as this is an "Infinity-V" display, a notch has been included to house the 8MP selfie camera (f/2.2).

The arrangement for the back camera has not changed. Optical Image Stabilization and an f/1.8 lens are features of the main 50MP module (OIS). A 5MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) and two 2MP modules, macro and depth, are added to it.

The battery's capacity is 5,000mAh, although the charging speed is not specified (was 25W on the 4G phone). It appears from FCC documents that it will once more be 25W, as reported by GSM Arena.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G hasn't been officially announced yet, but the sources anticipate seeing it in India and Europe. The Galaxy A22 5G from last year debuted at Euro230 (about USD20,000.) Given that the Galaxy A23 (4G) started at USD24,000, the 5G model should cost more. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)