The Indian Lawn Bowls outfit continues to impress at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as after the Women's Fours team won a gold, the Men's Fours team have an opportunity to do the same as they face off against Northern Ireland in a gold medal match. The clash will be played on August 06, 2022 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Northern Ireland, Lawn Bowls final live streaming details at CWG 2022, scroll down below. Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian Medal Winners List.

India have performed well so far at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and find themselves in the fifth spot on the medal table with 26 medals which include nine gold. The Men's Lawn Bowls team have an opportunity to add to that and move further up the rankings.

India Squad: Sunil Bahadur, Chandan Singh, Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar.

Northern Ireland Squad: Sam Barkley, Adam McKeown, Ian McClure, Martin McHugh.

When is India vs Northern Ireland, Men's Fours Lawn Bowls Final, CWG 2022? Know Date and Time

The India vs Northern Ireland Men's Fours Lawn Bowls Final will be played in Birmingham on August 06, 2022 (Saturday) at 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Northern Ireland, Men's Fours Lawn Bowls Final, CWG 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports channels and DD Sports have the broadcasting rights of CWG 2022 in India and will provide the live telecast of the India vs Northern Ireland Lawn Bowls match in India.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Northern Ireland, Men's Fours Lawn Bowls Final, CWG 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, would provide the online live streaming of the India vs Northern Ireland Men's Fours Lawn Bowls event in India. Jio users can also watch the match for free on the Jio TV app.

