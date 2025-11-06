By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): I remember reviewing the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless earlier this year and everything changed after that. I called them the best headphones I've ever experienced. An understated design with incredible comfort that makes every audiophile junkie to find solace is how I can describe the headphones. Then there is this rich, articulate Sennheiser signature sound that makes Momentum 4 wireless a masterpiece. It's a solid companion if you are a minimalist and now, Sennheiser, for its 80th anniversary, has come up with a new, limited-edition version of Momentum 4 wireless. I have spent more than enough time to tell you if this one really makes sense for an audiophile like you. Let's begin.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1 Polling: 53.77% Voter Turnout Recorded on 121 Seats Till 3 PM.

The new look where retro meets street:

As someone who typically gravitates towards minimalism, I find the design a 'bit flashy', particularly with its vibrant yellow accents. However, it's too good to ignore as this isn't just a new colourway but a retro-inspired offering that gives the same old Momentum 4 wireless a completely new personality. This one is bold, confident, and, frankly, very cool.

Also Read | Who Was Anunay Sood? Remembering the Dubai Travel Content Creator Whose Lens Captured the World - Know His Journey, Family, Net Worth and More.

The left earcup bursts with a vibrant 'Throwie-style' character, lost in sound that is a nod to the transformative power of music. The right features dynamic sound waves and intricate detailing, symbolizing the perfect balance of technical precision. A yellow '80' ties it all together, paying homage to the iconic HD 414.

Let me make it clear that these limited-edition headphones offer a purely aesthetic update. The core DNA around the sound, the battery, the ANC remains identical to the original masterpiece I loved. What's new is the special outfit to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Sennheiser.

This 80th Anniversary Edition has replaced the understated, single-tone look for something that's retro-inspired with vibrant, unmissable yellow details. I can understand the idea behind this design where Sennheiser tried to go back to classic audio gear while keeping the modern feel intact. Of course, it's deliberately flashy but it's artistic, not gaudy. So, yes, this special edition is more like a statement piece and less like a quiet office or flight companion.

While my love for the original's subtlety remains intact, this new version has an undeniable character that's compelling. You get the same comfortable, lightweight chassis with the same plush, glasses-friendly ear pads with a design that demands a second look for sure.

The sound is still the masterpiece:

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless beneath the new shell is exactly as I remember it: an audiophile's dream. This one too offers exceptionally clean, balanced and natural sound than anything in its class. This headphone has the same 42mm transducer system delivering a rich, neutral sound profile with the right amount of bass that never muddles the mids.

Try listening to live tracks and you will get that wide and spacious soundstage. Vocals are polished, highs are crystal clear, and the overall balance is just perfect for my taste.

The unbeatable battery and reliable ANC:

Imagine almost 60 hours of battery with ANC and that's exactly what these headphones deliver. I don't think there are any other solid headphones offering such a battery life. It completely changed my perception about headphones, removing battery anxiety entirely.

The noise cancellation is not class-leading with aggressive silence but I prefer it this way as I'm not a fan of that extreme ANC pressure. The adaptive ANC does an exceptional job of blocking out consistent low-frequency sounds like engine hum and office chatter, which is exactly what I want, without creating an unnatural vacuum.

In the end:

Priced around INR 25,990, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless (80th Anniversary Edition) are the headphones I loved, now in a limited-edition design. If you already own the original, there's no technical reason to upgrade. But if you were holding out, or if you're an enthusiast who loves a bit of flair, this is the one to get.

As a fan of minimalism, I'm surprised by how much this flashy design has won me over. It's a perfect celebration of 80 years, blending top-tier audio performance with a bold, retro-modern look that's 'too good to ignore'. It's the same value-for-money king, just dressed for a very special occasion.

My Rating: 4.5/5

Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)