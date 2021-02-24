Stockholm [Sweden], February 24 (ANI): Swedish audio streaming and media services provider, on Wednesday (local time) has revealed it will diminish its 'listen music' option for Spotify free account users.

According to Mashable, the users with Spotify Free account will not be able to listen to music and podcasts and their options for how to listen to the music will be diminished this week without any warning.

The reports from Google show that Spotify has decided to unobtrusively eliminate the capacity to project audio, utilizing a Spotify free account to Google Assistant shrewd speakers and tech-savvy displays. Users, endeavoring to do so will be notified with a 'Premium only' pop-up message underneath the gadget they are attempting to project to.

For the time being, the company has not officially confirmed if this change has occurred or if it applies to other non-Google Assistant gadgets, yet if any user who is using the application regularly, signing up for dollar 9.99/month Premium record or dollar 14.99/month Family account is required to retrieve the account, reported Mashable.

The recently announced HiFi subscription plan will also be included in the feature. (ANI)

