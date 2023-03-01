New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): On Wednesday afternoon, many Twitter users reported problems with the microblogging site.

According to the outage monitoring website, Downdetector, the number of Twitter outages reached up to 752 at 4:09 PM today in India.

Many users stated that they're unable to use the microblogging site through the official app.

A pop-up message read, "Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what's happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now" for some users who tried to access their feeds.

As many as 58 per cent of users had problems with the mobile app while 37 per cent had issues with the desktop website, with the remaining 5 per cent complaining about the server connection, as per Downdetector.

On the other hand, several other users noted that the network went down only on Jio networks.

"Twitter not working for jio users," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Jio users not able to use twitter."

Apart from them, some users showcased their anger over the app and wrote," Twitter is getting worse, I'm sick of videos not working properly."

"4th or 5th time in 2 weeks Twitter not working properly. Seriously I've lost count. What is it now?," a user wrote. (ANI)

