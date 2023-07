California [US], July 20 (ANI): WhatsApp remained down for several users who complained of facing connectivity issues, before getting restored on Wednesday.

The Meta-owned platform acknowledged the issue and said it is working to resolve connectivity issues.

“we’re working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we’ll update you here as soon as possible,” the WhatsApp platform said in its tweet.

The platform later said that the issue is resolved and people can chat easily.

“and we're back, happy chatting!” it said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

