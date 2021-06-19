Washington [US], June 19 (ANI): The YouTube app on iOS will soon be getting picture-in-picture support. It will allow users to watch videos while doing other things on their iPhones and iPads.

A YouTube spokesperson told The Verge that the feature is currently rolling out to Premium subscribers and that a launch for all iOS users (including the free ones) in the US is in the works.

Apple added support for picture-in-picture video for iPads with iOS 9, and brought it to iPhones with iOS 14.

Since then, YouTube's support for the feature on iPhones and iPads has been spotty -- it works for iPad if you're using Safari (though some have reported it doesn't work for non-Premium subscribers); iPhone users have only been able to access the feature periodically.

That complication seems to be going away, at least for those in the US: iOS users, with or without a YouTube Premium subscription, will soon have access to it using the YouTube app as Android users have for years.

YouTube did not provide a timeline for when the feature would arrive for free users, but stated the rollout to Premium subscribers is in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)