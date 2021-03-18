Washington [US], March 18 (ANI): American online video-sharing platform YouTube has started rolling out a new tool that will automatically check the videos and tell creators for potential copyright claims and ad suitability restrictions before the videos are published.

As per The Verge, the new tool is called 'Checks' and is being introduced in an effort to make the process of uploading a video and receiving ad revenue easier.

Prior to this new tool, creators uploaded their videos to YouTube and hoped everything went off without any issue. The new feature screens uploads for copyrighted content, which could lead to takedowns or copyright holders claiming ad revenue, and whether the video runs afoul of advertising guideline issues.

With this, YouTube's goal is to effectively cut down on the amount of "yellow icons" creators see next to their video, referring to the yellow dollar signs that suggest ad revenue is being held because of copyright or guideline problems.

According to The Verge, this new system is reliant on Content ID. If YouTube's copyright identification system finds a violation after a video is scanned, the rights holder's policy will be automatically applied to the video, according to the company. This could result in either the video being blocked entirely or the rights holders monetizing the video instead.

If the Content ID matches the content in the creator's video to another rights holder, the YouTuber uploading said video will receive a notice via Checks to find a way to remove that part of the video ahead of time.

If a copyright claim is found, creators will see what they can do to address it when clicking on 'See details'. If there is an ad-suitability issue found with the video, they will see an option to 'Request review'.

But what happens if a copyright claim is found and the creator doesn't think they're doing anything wrong? YouTube will allow creators to dispute the claim prior to publishing.

Since claims take a few days to process, YouTubers can either choose to wait until the dispute is settled before publishing, or they can publish the video while waiting for the final result.

If the dispute finds that the creator did not use copyrighted content, ad revenue earned during that time is paid out to the said person. If the dispute finds the rights holder is correct, the ad revenue is paid out to them instead. (ANI)

