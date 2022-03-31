Washington [US], March 31 (ANI): Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube is currently working to add a dedicated podcasts homepage.

As per the details published by Podnews, YouTube is planning to improve podcast ingestion by piloting the ability to pull in podcast RSS feeds, TechCrunch reported.

The company will centralise podcasts on a new homepage at YouTube.com/podcasts.

The URL does not yet work, but it also doesn't automatically redirect to the YouTube homepage -- which is what it does if you put other random words after the slash.

YouTube will also feature audio ads sold by Google as well as other partners. The addition of a new podcasts vertical to YouTube would be a logical next step for the company. (ANI)

