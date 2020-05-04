Telangana Minister Discusses Pending Projects with South-Central Railway Officials

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4 (ANI): Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday held a meeting with the Railway officials where they discussed the status of various projects of the city of Hyderabad.The Minister asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to make plans in such a way that the railway works are finished by the end of the coming monsoon season."If necessary, we will give all the necessary permissions and the other works will be completed from our side," the Minister said to the South-Central Railway officials.Many railway over-bridge (ROB) and railway under-bridge (RUB) projects have been pending for a long period in the city for which Rao asked the South-Central Railway's cooperation to finish those works.The GHMC road works and some other infrastructure projects were also discussed in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)