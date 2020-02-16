Telangana Minister Penalised for Putting Up Unauthorised Hoarding

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 16 (ANI): Minister for Animal Husbandry in the Telangana government, Talasani Srinivas Yadav was fined Rs 5,000 by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for putting up an unauthorised hoarding.The unauthorised hoarding stating 'We love KCR' was erected by the State Minister in Hyderabad.Yadav, upon learning of the challan immediately responded and paid the fine through a cheque on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)