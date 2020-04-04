Telangana Policeman Shifts Pregnant Woman to Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 4 (ANI): A Telangana Police constable took a pregnant woman, who was in labour, to a hospital in Secunderabad on Saturday, where she delivered a boy.The cop, Mohan Rao, shifted the pregnant lady to Apollo Hospital, at 5:30 am.An inspector from Marredpally Police Station received a call from a woman named Rekha, a resident of West Marredpally that she was experencing labour pain and needed help to rush her to the hospital."Immediately, our patrol car - l staff rushed to her and called the ambulance. Since 108 did not respond, our patrol car staff shifted her to Apollo hospital for treatment where she was blessed with a baby boy. Both are doing well and are healthy," the inspector told ANI over the phone. (ANI)

