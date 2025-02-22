Hyderabad, February 22: A man and his son were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a mentally unsound minor girl in Adilabad district of Telangana, police said on Saturday. According to police, the man in his mid 40s and son in mid 20s are neighbours of the victim and they allegedly sexually assaulted the girl multiple times. The man's daughter-in-law, who was accused of beating up the girl and threatening her not to reveal the incident to anyone, was also arrested, police said. Hyderabad Shocker: Unhappy With Sister’s Inter-Caste Marriage, Brother Kills Woman With Hunting Sickle in Ibrahimpatnam; Police Launch Manhunt To Nab Accused.

The girl's family members lodged a complaint with police on Friday and a case was registered under relevant sections of BNS and POCSO Act, a senior police official said. The medical examination revealed that the minor was sexually assaulted, police said. The police warned those spreading rumours over the incident. The police also said they took up patrolling and set up pickets in the town. Further probe is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.