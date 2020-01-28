Telangana Youth Summits Mount Aconcagua in Argentina

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): A 21-year-old tribal youth and mountaineer has scaled the Mount Aconcagua in Argentina.Thukaram achieved this feat on the Republic Day on January 26.Out of the seven people, Thukaram was among the three who successfully scaled the mountain despite harsh weather conditions. He has scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa on July 4, 2018, Mount Everest on May 22, 2019 in Asia and Mount Elbrus on July 27, 2019, in Russia. (ANI)

