Temba Bavuma Ruled out of Third T20I Against Australia

Cape Town [South Africa], Feb 26 (ANI): South African batsman Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the third T20I against Australia, reported sport24.co.za on Wednesday.Earlier, Bavuma also missed the first two T20I after sustaining a hamstring injury. He was injured during the match against the third T20I against England on February 16.Heinrich Klaasen has recovered from the hip injury and is fully fit."Bavuma was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain on Monday, while Klaasen sustained a right hip injury during the team's warm-up session ahead of the T20I series opening match against Australia in Johannesburg on Friday evening," Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement on February 23.The three-match T20I series between South Africa and Australia is leveled at 1-1. Kangaroos won the first T20I match by 107 at Johannesburg. However, the hosts bounced back and defeated Australia by 12 runs in the second T20I.The Proteas will take on Australia in the series decider later in the day. (ANI)

