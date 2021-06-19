Terminator: Dark Fate breakout Natalie Reyes will next headline post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller film Tomorrow Before After. Filmmaker Alfonso Quijada will write and direct the movie which will be shot in Colombia later this month, according to Deadline. In the movie, Reyes will play an unnamed woman who struggles to survive on her own in a post-apocalyptic world, searching for others, with only a stray dog by her side. Fast And Furious 9 Star Vin Diesel Teases Possibility of Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Walker Appearing in F10.

"In her quest, she collides with a world that is collapsed and utterly destroyed, and it seems, for a long time, that she is the only survivor in the world -- until she discovers one day that she is pregnant. Not understanding how this could be possible, she then begins to question her own existence," the official plotline read. The project will be produced by Chad Barager's Apollo Pictures and Ian Ihnatowycz's First Generation Capital.

Reyes broke out with her role of Dani Ramos in Tim Miller's "Terminator: Dark Fate", which was produced by filmmaker James Cameron. She also featured in the 2018 hit "Birds of Passage".

