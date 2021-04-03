The Americans alum Noah Emmerich and Fear the Walking Dead star Kim Dickens are the latest additions to the cast of Netflix's serial killer thriller The Good Nurse. Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne are headlining the movie, which is an adaptation of Charles Graeber's book "The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder", reported Deadline. Also part of the cast is actor Nnamdi Asomugha of "Crown Heights" and "Sylvie's Love" fame. Bridgerton Season 2: Rege-Jean Page Not Returning to the Popular Netflix Show Leaving Fans Disheartened.

Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm, who recently co-wrote the Oscar nominated movie "Another Round", will be making his English-language directorial debut with the film. Krysty Wilson-Cairns has penned the script. The Witcher Season 2: Its a Wrap for Henry Cavill’s Netflix Show After 115 Days of Shooting (Watch Video).

The movie tells the true story of nurse Charles Cullen (to be played by Redmayne), who is widely believed to be the most prolific serial killer in the recorded history, and his co-worker (Chastain) who brought him to justice. "The Good Nurse" will be produced by Protozoa Pictures' Scott Franklin and Darren Aronofsky and FilmNation Entertainment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)