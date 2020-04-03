'The Yogi Bear Show' Voice Actor Julie Bennett Passes Away at 88 Due to COVID-19

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], April 3 (ANI): Veteran voice actor Julie Bennett passed away at the age of 88 on Tuesday from health complications caused by COVID-19, reported Fox News.Bennett's talent agent Mark Scroggs confirmed the news of the demise of the actor known as the Cindy Bear in 'The Yogi Bear Show.'According to Scroggs, she was diagnosed with coronavirus last week and was getting treated at Los Angeles's Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.She was known mainly for her voice-related work. The most recent of her voice work was in 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series,' and 'Garfield and Friends.'According to WHO, COVID-19 has claimed over 45,693 lives globally and has affected over nine lakh people. (ANI)

