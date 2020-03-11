There is Anger Against Cong Leadership in Every State: Rupani

Gandhinagar, Mar 11 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday blamed Congress leadership for the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh and said there is anger against the party's leadership in every state.

In Gujarat also the situation is such that Congress groups are fighting for change in leadership here, he said and welcomed former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's decision to join the BJP.

This was going to happen as the Congress is leaderless, there is dynastic system which is feudal. There is widespread unrest in the Madhya Pradesh Congress.

"Not only in MP but in every state Congress unit, people are angry against their leadership, Rupani told reporters here.

The Congress party is breaking up due to internal feuds. Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken a good decision, Rupani said.

Asked if Madhya Pradesh-like situation will arise in Rajasthan and Maharashtra, Rupani said, In Maharashtra, there is an unnatural alliance as parties with opposing ideologies have come together for power.

The BJP leader said the Gujarat Congress is facing severe factionalism and infighting.

The Gujarat Congress is ridden with factionalism and some of the leaders are trying to get the local leadership changed. But this is their internal matter. Everybody knows these things, he said.

On Tuesday, Scindia tendered his resignation from the Congress, a party he was associated with for 18 years. The 49- year-old former Guna MP joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Twenty-two MLAs supporting Scindia have also tendered their resignation, pushing the Kamal Nath government in the neighbouring state into deep crisis.

