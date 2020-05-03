They Were Crazy Moments: Gedson Fernandes Recalls His Initial Minutes in Premier League

London [UK], May 3 (ANI): Recalling his first few moments of the Premier League football, Tottenham's Gedson Fernandes said they were "crazy" moments."It's completely different from what we saw on the TV (in Portugal). When I made my first minutes, I couldn't believe it because everything felt so slow but at the same time, everything was so fast on the pitch. It's something different to learn," the club's official website quoted Fernandes as saying."Mentally, I think when you play the first few minutes of a game, you feel so tired. After that you feel okay, you feel comfortable, so you can play your game but yes, in the first few minutes, they are crazy moments," he added.Fernandes joined Tottenham from Benfica on an 18-month loan deal in January.Explaining the highly competitive environment in Premier League, Fernandes said 'players give their lives for the game'."You are alert, you want to see what's happening but, at the same time, you have no time to wait and watch around to see where your man is. You need to be focussed. Your head has to stay in the moment," he said."You come from a different country and a different league, you think basically it will be the same but, in the moment, no, nothing was the same. The opposition want it more and so you have to want it even more than that. It's completely crazy. You have to fight more. The players give their lives for the game, for the moment and they are enjoying it," Fernandes added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)